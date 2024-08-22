Two Dozen Arrested In Two-Day Operation Downtown

The Windsor Police Service made 24 arrests during a two-day operation in a downtown neighbourhood.

Police say that on August 20th and 21st, 2024, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit partnered with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation on a high-visibility operation to support community safety at apartment buildings on the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Over two days, officers made 24 arrests. In total, 48 charges were laid, along with 10 outstanding arrest warrants executed. Charges laid included assault with a weapon (6 counts), assault (2 counts), arson (2 counts), theft under $5,000 (8 counts), failure to comply with a court release order (5 counts), and failure to comply with conditions of probation (4 counts).

“This initiative was launched in response to concerns from residents of our Glengarry Neighbourhood and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation,” said Jill Lawrence, Superintendent of Patrol Services. “Our team conducted proactive patrols to support the safety of these residents and meet the needs of our downtown community.”

