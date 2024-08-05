Two Arrested After Police Seize Firearm And Drugs

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of a firearm and over $30,000 in illegal drugs.

On August 1st, 2024, police obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue where trafficking was suspected to occur. Shortly before 4:00pm, officers entered the residence to execute the warrant.

Upon entry, officers arrested a 52-year-old male and 47-year-old female suspected of trafficking. Police seized 31.5 grams of fentanyl from the male suspect.

Following the arrests, officers conducted a search of the apartment with assistance from K9 officer Rolex. The search returned 54.6 grams of fentanyl, 68 grams of crack cocaine, 47.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a 9mm handgun, three digital scales, and $2,845 in Canadian currency. The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $31,266.

Ronald Travis and Joellyn Handsor have each been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowing no authority

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Travis has also been charged with eight counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited, and Handsor has been charged with one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.