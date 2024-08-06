Suspect Charged After Police Seize Over $16,000 In Drugs

Windsor Police has arrested a 38-year-old man and seized over $16,000 in illegal drugs.

Police say on August 2nd they stopped a male suspected of being in possession of a firearm in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue. Incident to the arrest, police seized 10 grams of cocaine, 22 Adderall tablets, 7 hydromorphone tablets, and 3 grams of fentanyl.

Following the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Buckingham Road with the assistance of K9 officer Rolex. The search returned 127.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 26.5 grams of cocaine, 19.5 grams of MDMA, 400 tablets of Adderall (dextroamphetamine), and 100 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $16,239.

Kristopher Lucier has been charged with: