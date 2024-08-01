Mostly CloudyNow
29 °C
84 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
29 °C
84 °F		SunnySun
29 °C
84 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Charged After Bus Stop Assault

Thursday August 1st, 2024, 4:32pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have charged a 34-year-old man with assault following an altercation at a bus stop.

Police say that on May 30th, 2024, two men who didn’t know each other got into a verbal argument while waiting at a bus stop in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street East. After exchanging words, one of the men struck the other in the head, breaking his lower jaw.

The victim left the area and later attended Windsor Police headquarters to report the incident.

Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and soon identified the suspect. Shortly after 9:00pm on July 29th, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 300 block of Church Street.  He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message