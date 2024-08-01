Suspect Charged After Bus Stop Assault

Windsor Police have charged a 34-year-old man with assault following an altercation at a bus stop.

Police say that on May 30th, 2024, two men who didn’t know each other got into a verbal argument while waiting at a bus stop in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street East. After exchanging words, one of the men struck the other in the head, breaking his lower jaw.

The victim left the area and later attended Windsor Police headquarters to report the incident.

Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and soon identified the suspect. Shortly after 9:00pm on July 29th, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 300 block of Church Street. He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.