Suspect Arrested In Random Daytime Attack

Windsor Police has arrested a 41-year-old suspect following a random daytime attack.

Police say around 11:30am on August 22nd, 2024, that a 16-year-old male had been assaulted with a wooden weapon by an unknown individual near the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue.

A second victim, who was waiting at a nearby bus stop, was also randomly attacked by the same suspect.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers obtained a description of the suspect and quickly arrested him in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East. Jesse Warren Martin has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.