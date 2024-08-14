Suspect Arrested For Downtown Robbery

Windsor Police has arrested a 39-year-old woman for a robbery in downtown Windsor.

Police say that shortly after 2:00 Wednesday they responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with injuries to his forearm, head, and face.

Through their investigation, officers determined that the female suspect had solicited a ride from the cab driver. Shortly after entering the vehicle, an argument ensued, and the suspect assaulted the cab driver. The suspect damaged the cab and stole the vehicle’s surveillance equipment and keys before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers quickly located the suspect a short distance away. During the arrest, the suspect actively resisted and subsequently assaulted an officer.

Tamra Williams has been charged with the following offences: