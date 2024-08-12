Suspect Arrested Following Attack With Edged Weapon

Windsor Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman who allegedly attacked a person with an edged weapon.

Police say that just before 6:00pm on August 11th, 2024, a woman was admitted to Windsor Regional Hospital with a head injury. Responding officers learned the victim had been struck in the head with an edged weapon following a verbal altercation with an individual at a residence in the 1900 block of Dominion Boulevard.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries because of the attack.

Officers located and arrested the suspect outside a house in the 1700 block of Dominion. The 54-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.