Suspect Arrested After Police Recover Stolen Vehicle Using Automated Licence Plate Recognition Technology

Wednesday August 28th, 2024, 4:19pm

Crime & Police News
0
0


Windsor Police has arrested a female suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle with the aid of automated licence plate recognition technology.

Police say that on August 26th, 2024, the owner of a 2023 SUV reported that her vehicle had been stolen from the 1500 block of Gladstone Avenue. The following day, at approximately 10:30am, an officer in a marked cruiser equipped with an automated licence plate recognition technology reader was patrolling the 300 block of Wyandotte Street East.  It alerted the officer to a stolen vehicle parked in a nearby lot.

Officers quickly surrounded the vehicle and arrested the four occupants. 27-year-old Alexis Cindy Lynn Strickland has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000. The other occupants were released without charges.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.

