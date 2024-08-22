Romance Fraud Investigation Leads To An Arrest
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 22nd, 2024, 1:31pm
One individual has been charged following a fraud investigation in Lakeshore.
The investigation began after police received a complaint in February 2024 from an individual who had been defrauded of approximately $18,500.
The victim informed police they had entered into a relationship engaging in intimate activities. The accused then claimed to be pregnant and demanded money for medical expenses.
On June 6, 2024, investigators arrested Gabrielle Elaina Perez, 26-years-old of Windsor, and was charged with fraud over $5,000.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.
The investigation remains ongoing. Investigators believe there may be others who have been victims of this romance scam. If you are a victim or have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.