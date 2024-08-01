SunnyNow
Repeat Offender Arrested Following Breach Of GPS Monitoring

Thursday August 1st, 2024, 11:50am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have arrested a 36-year-old repeat offender following the unauthorized removal of his GPS monitoring device.

In March 2024, Tristan Henderson-Tymczak was granted bail for 17 charges, including drug trafficking, theft, possession of counterfeit money, and multiple firearm-related offences. His bail conditions included GPS monitoring via ankle bracelet.

On June 25, Henderson-Tymczak removed his GPS monitor and began evading police. On July 30, Windsor Police bail compliance officers and the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located and arrested Henderson-Tymczak at a residence in the 5400 block of Reginald Street.

Henderson-Tymczak has been charged with the following offences:

  • Uttering threats to cause bodily harm
  • Failure to comply with release order
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failing to remain at the scene of an accident

 

