Police Seek Video Footage Of East Riverside Suspect

Residents in the area of Florence Avenue to Saint John Street and Riverside Drive to Cedarview Street are asked to review their dashcam or surveillance footage for suspicious activity between 9:00pm and 10:30pm on August 24th, 2024.

During the incident, the suspect wore a face covering, black sunglasses, a grey hoodie, light-coloured cargo shorts, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information or video footage of the suspect is urged to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.