Police Seek Video Footage Of East Riverside Suspect
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 28th, 2024, 8:17pm
Residents in the area of Florence Avenue to Saint John Street and Riverside Drive to Cedarview Street are asked to review their dashcam or surveillance footage for suspicious activity between 9:00pm and 10:30pm on August 24th, 2024.
During the incident, the suspect wore a face covering, black sunglasses, a grey hoodie, light-coloured cargo shorts, and dark shoes.
Anyone with information or video footage of the suspect is urged to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message