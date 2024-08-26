Police Seek Suspect Behind Indecent Act Following Second Offence

Windsor Police continue to seek a suspect who committed an indecent act in East Riverside last month – and who is now suspected of committing a second offence at the same location.

Earlier this month, police launched an investigation after receiving a report that an unknown man committed an indecent act while peering inside the window of a residence in the 400 block of Sand Point Court on July 25th, 2024.

On August 25th, 2024, officers received a new report of an unknown man lurking in the backyard of the same residence.

Investigators believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, short hair, and facial hair. During the second incident, the suspect wore a face covering, black sunglasses, a grey hoodie, light-coloured cargo shorts, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.