Police Seek Suspect After Knifepoint Robbery

Windsor Police are searching for a suspect following a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store.

Police say that just before 1:00am on August 9th, 2024, a male entered a convenience store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East, selected items, and attempted to pay with a debit card. When the card was declined, the suspect brandished a knife and ordered the clerk to open the register. The suspect stole money, cigarettes, and other items before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6’ tall, with facial hair. At the time of the robbery, he wore a camouflage hoodie with a black jacket over top, blue jeans, white shoes, and sunglasses. He also carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact 519-258-8477 (TIPS).