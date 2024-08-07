SunnyNow
25 °C
76 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
26 °C
79 °F		SunnySat
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Need Help Identifying Suspect Who Committed Indecent Act

Wednesday August 7th, 2024, 6:36pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who committed an indecent act in East Riverside.

Police say that on July 25th, 2024, they received a report of an unknown man who committed an indecent act while peering inside the window of a residence in the 400 block of Sand Point Court.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, short hair, and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message