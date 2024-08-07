Police Need Help Identifying Suspect Who Committed Indecent Act

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who committed an indecent act in East Riverside.

Police say that on July 25th, 2024, they received a report of an unknown man who committed an indecent act while peering inside the window of a residence in the 400 block of Sand Point Court.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, short hair, and facial hair.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.