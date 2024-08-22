Police Investigating $300,000 Copper Theft In Amherstburg

Windsor Police are investigating after $300,000 worth of copper wire and other property was stolen from a business in Amherstburg.

Police say that on August 19th, 2024, officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a business in the 300 block of Thomas Road. Officers learned that one or more suspects unlawfully entered the building, caused considerable damage to the premises, and made off with a large amount of copper wire and other equipment.

The total value of the property stolen is estimated at approximately $300,000.

It is unclear when this theft occurred; no suspect descriptions are available.

Anyone with information should call the Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment Criminal Investigations Unit at 519-736-8559, ext. 230. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.