Police Arrest Suspect And Seize Over $20,000 In Drugs

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and seized over $20,000 in illegal drugs.

Police say that on August 14th, 2024, following an investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS), officers arrested a 46-year-old male outside a west-end business.

Subsequent to the arrest, DIGS officers conducted a search of the suspect’s vehicle with assistance from K9 officer Coal. The search returned 27.9 grams of cocaine, 55.6 grams of fentanyl, and 54.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine. The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $20,220.

Jason Sulatycki has been charged with:

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine