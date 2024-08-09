Mainly SunnyNow
Pedestrian Killed In Leamington

Friday August 9th, 2024, 1:02pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say just before noon on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on the roadway on Erie Street South at Mill Street.

The pedestrian, an 86-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased a short time later.
Police are conducting an ongoing investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

 

