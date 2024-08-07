SunnyNow
OPP Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Person

Wednesday August 7th, 2024, 11:45am

Lakeshore
0
0

The Lakeshore detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking public assistance to locate a missing person and verify their well-being.

Police say they received a report of a missing person from the Community of Puce on July 30th, 2024.

Jody, 59 years old, was last seen on July 28th, 2024, sometime in the afternoon.

She is described as white, about 4′ 11″ tall, with a heavy build and shoulder-length brown hair that is greying. She has brown eyes and glasses and is known to wear colourful and vibrant clothing.

Police and family members are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this missing person investigation to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or *677 via a mobile phone.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

 

 

