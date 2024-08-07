CloudyNow
OPP Arrest Impaired Driver After Crash In The Belle River Marina Parking Lot

Tuesday August 6th, 2024, 8:42pm

Crime & Police News
One person was arrested for impaired driving after Lakeshore OPP received a report of a collision.

Police say they received a report of a collision in the parking lot of the Belle River Marina on Lake Street at 12:45am on August 6th, 2024.

Police attended and located a driver who struck a parked security vehicle. Officers believed the driver had previously consumed alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and taken to a local detachment for further tests.

The 39-year-old, from LaSalle, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on August 21st, 2024

