OPP Arrest Impaired Driver After Crash In The Belle River Marina Parking Lot
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 6th, 2024, 8:42pm
One person was arrested for impaired driving after Lakeshore OPP received a report of a collision.
Police say they received a report of a collision in the parking lot of the Belle River Marina on Lake Street at 12:45am on August 6th, 2024.
Police attended and located a driver who struck a parked security vehicle. Officers believed the driver had previously consumed alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and taken to a local detachment for further tests.
The 39-year-old, from LaSalle, was charged with:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on August 21st, 2024
