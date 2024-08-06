Motorist Arrested For Impaired Driving After Crash

Windsor Police Service has arrested a 40-year-old man for impaired driving following a collision in East Windsor.

Police say that around 1:30am Tuesday, a pickup truck travelling northbound on Lauzon Road collided with a sedan travelling eastbound on Lauzon Line. The impact caused the pickup truck to overturn, trapping its driver, who was soon extricated by Windsor Fire & Rescue Services.

The driver of the pickup and his two passengers, as well as the driver of the sedan, were admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers determined that the pickup driver was impaired by a drug and was arrested at the hospital.