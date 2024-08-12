Mainly SunnyNow
Missing Swimmer Found

Monday August 12th, 2024, 1:24pm

Crime & Police News
A missing swimmer in Lake Erie in Leamington has been located.

On August 10th, 2024, at approximately 7:53pm, police received a report of a missing swimmer at the Leamington Pier at the end of Erie Street South in Leamington.

Two individuals entered the water, and only one was able to make it back to shore.

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marine Unit (OPP), along with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), have recovered the body of the missing swimmer.

