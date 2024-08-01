Man Arrested For Hate Motivated Offences



The Chatham-Kent Police have charged a suspected in relation to alleged hate-motivated incidents in the vicinity of Prince Street North in Chatham that targeted members of the local Muslim community.

A 19-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged on July 30th, 2024, with the two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of uttering threats, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and Mischief under $5000. He was transported to police headquarters, where he was held in custody.

On July 31st, 2024, the accused made a court appearance where he was remanded into custody with a next court appearance of August 7th, 2024.

“The Chatham-Kent Police Service is committed to addressing these serious incidents. We believe hate has no place in our community, and we recognize the lasting effects these events can have on everyone. Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service have been in contact with leaders from our local Muslim community, and have updated them on the investigation and have offered supports,” a news release said.