LaSalle Police Catch Two People Breaking Into Vehicles
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 17th, 2024, 7:47am
A tip from an observant resident helped LaSalle Police catch two men who were observed entering people’s vehicles in the 800 block of Maple Avenue around 6:30am on Friday.
The two adult males, aged 18 and 20, were located and, after a brief foot pursuit, were arrested just after 7:00am.
Officers located several pieces of stolen property in their possession, including credit cards belonging to seven different people.
Both males were later released with a court date to answer to the criminal charges.
If anyone in that area had their vehicles entered, they are encouraged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.
