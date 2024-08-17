LaSalle Police Catch Two People Breaking Into Vehicles

A tip from an observant resident helped LaSalle Police catch two men who were observed entering people’s vehicles in the 800 block of Maple Avenue around 6:30am on Friday.

The two adult males, aged 18 and 20, were located and, after a brief foot pursuit, were arrested just after 7:00am.

Officers located several pieces of stolen property in their possession, including credit cards belonging to seven different people.

Both males were later released with a court date to answer to the criminal charges.

If anyone in that area had their vehicles entered, they are encouraged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.