Know Someone Who Needs A Free Furnace, Air Conditioning System?

Do you know of a family or individual struggling with a faulty air conditioning or heating system and experiencing physical, mental or social disabilities, financial challenges or job loss?

Windsor’s Fahrhall Home Comfort, in participation with Lennox’s corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love, is donating new high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment for selected nominees during Feel The Love Week, October 5th to 12th, 2024. Selected recipients will receive brand new heating and cooling equipment and installation free of charge.

Organizers say each nomination recognizes an unsung hero who may be going through hardship, and recipients are chosen from a variety of criteria, including physical, mental, or social disabilities, financial challenges, job loss, community service and military service.

This year marks fifteen years for the program and over 1,500 systems have been donated across North America since the start.

You can visit feelthelove.com to nominate a resident of Windsor and Essex County today. The nomination deadline is August 31st, 2024.