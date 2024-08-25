Mostly CloudyNow
Driver Arrested After Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves One With Serious Injuries

Sunday August 25th, 2024, 10:56am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested a 27-year-old motorist after a multi-vehicle crash left one person with serious injuries.

Police say that around 11:00pm Saturday, Chevrolet Sonic had travelled northbound in the 1500 block of Tourangeau Road at an extremely high rate of speed, went through a stop sign, and collided with several parked vehicles.

A 19-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle by Windsor Fire & Rescue Services and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The motorist was taken to hospital for minor injuries. He faces a charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

All other vehicles involved were unoccupied at the time of the collision.

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene and is leading the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223, or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

