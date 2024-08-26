Charges Laid After Multi Vehicle Collision On Highway 401

The Essex County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has arrested and charged an individual following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401.

On August 23rd, 2024, at approximately 10:22am, police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Gracey Side Road and Comber Side Road in Lakeshore.

As officers arrived on scene, witnesses reported that two occupants from one of the involved vehicles had fled the scene on foot. Officers located and arrested two individuals on Lakeshore Road 305.

The investigation determined that one vehicle was operating in an erratic manner and struck several other vehicles in the westbound lanes.

The 20-year-old driver been charged with the following offences:

Operation While Impaired

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Failure to stop after an accident

Dangerous operation

Driving while under suspension

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor for a bail hearing.

The second individual was released unconditionally.

Only minor injuries that were treated at the scene were reported.

Police are seeking witnesses, and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision should contact the Essex County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.