Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament Returning To Downtown Windsor

Downtown Windsor’s Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament is returning next weekend.

The event event, organized by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) and United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent, and Rotary (1918), is poised to deliver a day brimming with intense competition and vibrant community spirit, according to organizers.

“Windsor has always been a hub of community-driven events, and the Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament exemplifies that spirit,” said Councillor Renaldo Agostino. “I’m looking forward to seeing our city come alive with the energy and camaraderie that this event promises.”

The tournament will take place at the Ouellette Avenue amphitheatre / Khan Courts, provided by Mohammad Khan. Organizers say participants will have the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete in an atmosphere charged with energy, enthusiasm, and camaraderie.

“Beach Bash is more than just a tournament; it’s a testament to our city’s vibrant culture,” said

Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “We’re proud to reignite this tradition with the support of Rotary (1918) and United Way, promising an unforgettable experience for both residents and visitors.”

Organizers say the tournament welcomes players of all skill levels, from seasoned veterans to newcomers. Prizes include $800 for the top Pro Men and Pro Women teams. The event will also suepport the United Way’s food insecurity programs.

Visit beachbash.ca for more information.