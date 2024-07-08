Windsor Police Launches Online Hate Crime Reporting



Windsor Police have launched a new online tool to make it easier and more accessible for members of the public to report hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents./

In Canada, a hate crime is defined as a criminal act driven by hatred towards someone’s race, ethnicity, language, religion, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, or similar factors. Hate-motivated incidents may not be considered crimes but are still harmful. These incidents include name-calling, graffiti, racial insults, or spreading hateful messages.

The new reporting tool will enable individuals to submit detailed accounts of suspected hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, including relevant information and evidence, from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The form was developed in an effort to reduce barriers when reporting hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents and provide a better understanding of such incidents so police resources can be directed accordingly.

“Hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents continue to impact individuals and families in Windsor and across Canada,” said Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire. “By leveraging technology to streamline the reporting process, we hope to empower victims and witnesses to come forward, while also bolstering our ability to effectively respond to incidents of hate.”

In 2023, Windsor Police received 32 reports of hate-motivated incidents: 17 involving race or ethnicity, nine involving religion, six involving sexual orientation, and one involving gender.

“This launch of the online hate reporting tool is a significant step in reporting hate crimes experienced by racialized communities in Windsor. Newcomers are hesitant to report or seek support for these painful experiences due to fear, stigma, and other barriers. Additionally, through monitoring and collection of data, more education and awareness campaigns can be offered to prevent hate-motivated incidents and make Windsor an inclusive community for all,” said Nandini Tirumala, Program Director of the South Asian Centre of Windsor.

For more information on Windsor Police’s online hate crime reporting tool, visit here.