Windsor Police Fleet Manager Charged With Fraud

Wednesday July 17th, 2024, 9:32am

Crime & Police News
0
0

A civilian member of the Windsor Police Service has been arrested on two fraud-related charges.

Fleet Manager James Brush was arrested following an internal investigation by the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit.   He is charged with fraud over $5,000 and unauthorized use of a corporate credit card.

Brush, an employee of the Windsor Police Service for over 17 years, has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

As the matter is now before the court, police will not comment or release further information at this time.

