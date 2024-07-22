CloudyNow
Windsor Man Charged With Drunk Driving In Rondeau Provincial Park

Monday July 22nd, 2024, 3:07pm

Crime & Police News
A Windsor man has been charged after a Provincial Park Warden reported a suspected impaired driver.

On July 20th, 2024, at approximately 2:20pm, members of the Elgin County OPP located the involved vehicle and spoke with the driver at a campsite within Rondeau Provincial Park.

While speaking to the driver, the investigating officer observed signs of intoxication; the individual was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Elgin OPP, Chatham Detachment, for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the 67-year-old from Windsor was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

A 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

 

 

