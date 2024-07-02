Two Arrested In Road Rage Incident

Windsor Police have arrested two people in connection with a road rage incident.

Police say that around 10:00pm on Sunday, June 30th, 2024 they responded to the area of Pillette Road and Wyandotte Street following a report of a road rage incident.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 33-year-old male was driving his Chrysler 300 northbound on Pillette with an adult female passenger and a 3-year-old child. While stopped at Pillette Road and Ontario Street, a Toyota driven by a female known to the victim struck the Chrysler. The female driver then exited her Toyota and attempted to enter the Chrysler.

As the Chrysler continued north on Pillette Road, the female driver re-entered the Toyota and pursued at a high rate of speed. The Toyota subsequently crashed into the rear of the Chrysler, causing substantial damage. The female driver then began to assault the female passenger of the Chrysler.

When officers attempted to arrest the female driver, she struck the officers and attempted to flee. After a brief struggle, she was placed under arrest.

While officers were arresting the female driver, the male driver of the Chrysler assaulted an officer and resisted arrest. He was taken into custody following a brief struggle. During the arrest, officers detected alcohol on the male’s breath.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The 33-year-old male has been charged with the following:

Obstructing a police officer

Assaulting a police officer

Resisting arrest

Operation of a vehicle while impaired

Failing to provide a breath sample

The 24-year-old female has been charged with the following:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Assault with a weapon (x 3)

Assault

Assaulting a police officer

Resisting arrest