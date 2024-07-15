SunnyNow
Suspect Charged With Luring And Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Monday July 15th, 2024, 3:50pm

Windsor Police has arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Police say in May 2024, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) launched an investigation after receiving information that a 15-year-old female had been lured and sexually assaulted by a man she met on social media.

Following an investigation, members of ICE arrested a 25-year-old man and seized electronic devices as evidence. Johnathan Helou, of Windsor, has been charged with sexual assault and luring a child under the age of 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police ICE unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

