Suspect Charged With Assaulting Police, Resisting Arrest



Windsor Police has charged a 22-year-old man with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

Police say shortly before noon on July 26th, 2024, officers responded to a report about a fight in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East. Once on scene, officers learned that a man was behaving erratically, assaulted a stranger, and then threw a chair at the person’s vehicle.

Officers quickly located the suspect around Wyandotte Street East and Aylmer Avenue. As they attempted to place the man under arrest, he became combative and struck an officer in the face. A brief chase ensued until officers were able to arrest the suspect.

There were no physical injuries to the police officers or the suspect.

Niall Hetherington, 22, has been charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and mischief under $5,000.