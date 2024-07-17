Suspect Arrested Following Stabbing On Clinton Street

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing which occurred last week.

Police say that just before midnight on July 11th, 2024, they responded to a report of an assault in progress at a house within the 300 block of Clinton Street. Once on scene, officers found a man sitting on the porch bleeding profusely. Through investigation, officers learned that a suspect, who was armed with a knife and unknown sharp object, had confronted the victim inside the residence and stabbed him several times throughout his upper body.

Officers and EMS quickly treated the victim before being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On July 15th, 2024, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 300 block of Clinton Street. Julian Lukas, 28, has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.