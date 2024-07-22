Suspect Arrested After Stabbing

Windsor Police has arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a stabbing over the weekend.

Police say that just before 8:00pm on July 20th, 2024, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from several stab wounds to his body. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers determined that two adult males had engaged in a physical altercation, which led to one person stabbing the other. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The following day, members of the Windsor Police City Centre Patrol located and arrested the suspect in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Shawn Quigley is charged with the following:

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace

Breach of a release order

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com