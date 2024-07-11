Sixth Suspect Arrested In Alleged Murder Of Missing Man

Windsor Police have arrested the sixth suspect wanted in the alleged murder of a missing Windsor man.

On May 24th, 2024, 27-year-old Dalton Robert Bartnik was reported missing. He was last seen on the evening of March 24th.

A comprehensive investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit concluded that Bartnik was murdered on or around April 1st, 2024, though his remains have yet to be recovered.

Investigators arrested four suspects over the last several days. Jeffrey Dorman, 29, Elizabeth Gaudette, 38, and Nzingha Plumb, 24, have been charged with first-degree murder. Joey Guerard, 26, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Daniel Gerow, 29, who is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

This morning, Laura Cook was arrested in the area of Parent Avenue and Ellis Street. She faces a charge of first-degree murder.