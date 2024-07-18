Repeat Offender Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

Windsor Police has arrested a 33-year-old repeat offender for violating his bail conditions.

Police say that in late May 2024, Kyle Heywood was granted bail for multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, theft of a motor vehicle, driving dangerously, fleeing from a police officer, and breach of probation. His bail conditions included GPS monitoring and a prohibition on driving a motor vehicle.

Since then, Windsor Police bail compliance officers conducted several bail compliance checks on Heywood and say they have obtained evidence indicating he was violating his release conditions.

On July 16th, 2024, Windsor Police bail compliance officers, along with the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and OPP Emergency Response Team, located and arrested Heywood at a residence in Kingsville.

Heywood has been charged with failure to comply with a release order (x 5) and driving while under suspension (x 2).

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024. This team supervises high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring – and ensures that those who breach their judicial release orders are held accountable. The Offender Management Unit is supported through a grant from the Government of Ontario, as part of the provincial government’s strategy to strengthen Ontario’s bail system.

To report an individual who isn’t complying with their release conditions, contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700.