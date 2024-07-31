Repeat Offender Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions



Windsor Police has arrested a 21-year-old repeat offender for violating his bail conditions.

In November 2023, Mohamed Al Kuhaly was granted bail for multiple charges, including possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a firearm with no licence, occupying a motor vehicle with a restricted weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 3), possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a release order. His bail conditions included house arrest in Hamilton, Ontario and GPS monitoring.

This month, bail compliance officers investigated and found Al Kuhaly to be breaching the conditions of his release order.

On July 29th, 2024, Windsor Police bail compliance officers, accompanied by the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, located and arrested Al Kuhaly at a residence in the 3100 block of Northway Ave. He has been charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order.