Police Warn Of New Scam

Windsor Police are waning of a new social media scam.

Police say an account posts about a missing person or pet, asking people to share it to spread the word. Once the post has been shared widely, the account edits the original post to ask for money. The extensive sharing gives the post more credibility, making it look less like a scam.

They say this tactic lures friends and family of those who shared the original post into donating money to the scam.

Police say always follow these tips: