Police Warn Of New Scam
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday July 5th, 2024, 9:31am
Windsor Police are waning of a new social media scam.
Police say an account posts about a missing person or pet, asking people to share it to spread the word. Once the post has been shared widely, the account edits the original post to ask for money. The extensive sharing gives the post more credibility, making it look less like a scam.
They say this tactic lures friends and family of those who shared the original post into donating money to the scam.
Police say always follow these tips:
- Verify the Profile: Check the account’s profile for the number of friends, personal photos, and other signs of authenticity.
- Scrutinize the Comments: Look for comments that heavily promote the post (after it’s been edited) or claim successful donations, which might indicate a scam.
- Consult Reliable Sources: Check local police services or news outlets for any reports or posts about the missing person or pet.
