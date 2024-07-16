SunnyNow
Police Investigating West Windsor Shooting

Monday July 15th, 2024, 9:16pm

Windsor Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Campbell Avenue.

Police say that one victim has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has video of the incident is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.

