Police Investigating West Windsor Shooting
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Monday July 15th, 2024, 9:16pm
Windsor Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Campbell Avenue.
Police say that one victim has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has video of the incident is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook