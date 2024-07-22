Mostly CloudyNow
Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Sunday July 21st, 2024, 8:16pm

Accidents
The Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision in the city’s east end.

Police say that the vehicle crashed into a hydro pole shortly after noon Sunday at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Homedale Boulevard.

The 88-year-old female motorist was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

