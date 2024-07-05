Police Arrest Two Suspects, Issue Warrant For Third After Violent Robbery

Windsor Police Service has arrested two suspects and issued a warrant for a third person following a violent robbery in Walkerville.

Police say that just after 7:00am on July 4th, 2024, officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a house in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road. Once on scene, officers found a man injured and unconscious lying outside a garage. The victim was rushed to hospital, where he remains in intensive care.

Officers learned that the victim had confronted three male suspects who were breaking into his garage. A violent struggle ensued, and the suspects assaulted the victim with weapons before fleeing the scene.

Approximately three hours later, officers located and arrested a suspect at the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan Campus. A second suspect was taken into custody later that evening at a residence in the 1000 block of Albert Road.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 38-year-old Paul Christopher Kelly. He is wanted on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.