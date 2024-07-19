Mostly CloudyNow
Off-Duty Windsor Police Officer Charged After Refusing To Provide Breath Sample

Friday July 19th, 2024, 12:40pm

Crime & Police News
An off-duty member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged after refusing to provide a breath sample during a traffic stop.

Police say that on July 18th, 2024, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and North Service Road East. The motorist refused to take an approved roadside screening device and was taken into custody.

Constable Sean Rhoads, who was off duty at the time of the incident, is charged with failure to provide a breath sample. He has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

As the matter is now before the court, police will not comment or release further information at this time.

