Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes The 401

Monday July 8th, 2024, 7:11pm

Accidents
0
0

The OPP has closed the westbound highway 401 between Puce Road and Manning Road Maidstone after a multiple-vehicle crash.

It happened around 6:30pm Monday.

No other details have been released.

windsoriteDOTca
