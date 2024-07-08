Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes The 401
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 8th, 2024, 7:11pm
The OPP has closed the westbound highway 401 between Puce Road and Manning Road Maidstone after a multiple-vehicle crash.
It happened around 6:30pm Monday.
No other details have been released.
