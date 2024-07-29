Man Arrested In Connection To Kidnapping Investigation

Windsor Police has arrested a 51-year-old man in connection to a kidnapping investigation.

Police say that just beofre 12:30 Monday morning they were called to the 1700 block of Marentette Road for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, they found a male victim bleeding from the lip.

Through investigation, officers determined that the victim had an ongoing disagreement with the suspect. The suspect picked up the victim in a vehicle under the pretense of further discussing the matter and drove to a residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Road.

Upon arrival, the victim was dragged toward the residence, assaulted, and threatened. While the suspect was distracted, the victim escaped and fled the scene. The victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Shortly after the initial report, officers located the suspect at his residence on Lincoln Road and arrested him without incident.