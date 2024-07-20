Local Man Charged $25,000 For Endangered Species Act Violation In LaSalle

A local man has been charged in relation to land-clearing activities at a series of undeveloped lots and a road allowance owned by his son and the Town of LaSalle. The properties are located near Malden Road.

According to officials, the properties are designated as areas of “natural environment” in the official plans of both the Town of LaSalle and the County of Essex, rendering them unusable for alteration and/or development. The properties are adjacent to the Ojibway Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park and provide habitat for many rare and endangered species, specifically the Eastern Foxsnake. There have been over 300 observations of the species within one kilometer of the properties.

They say that between February and March of 2022, equipment was hired and contractors retained to assist with clearing vegetation on the properties. The person charged was personally involved in the clearing of vegetation and oversaw the work performed by the contractors.

The vegetation and land clearing activities removed features such as rock piles and shrubbery used by the Eastern Foxsnake for thermoregulation, predator avoidance and hunting prey.

Further, soil compaction caused by heavy equipment damaged habitat features relied upon by the Eastern Foxsnake for access to underground chambers and may have buried the species while hibernating underground, preventing them from being able to emerge in the spring.

Throughout the course of investigation, it was determined that no approvals or permissions had been issued allowing work at the properties.

The man was convicted of one violation (count) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), fined $5,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $1,250 and given 12 months to pay.

As part of sentencing, the court issued an Order to the defendant under Section 41 of the ESA requiring him to pay $20,000 to the Corporation of the City of Windsor, directed to the Ojibway Nature Centre, within 12 months of conviction.