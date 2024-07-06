SunnyNow
Here Is Where The Most Vehicle Collisions Happen In Windsor

Saturday July 6th, 2024, 9:38am

Windsor Police have responded to 8,630 reports of vehicle collisions within city limits since April 2023.

Of those, 167 collisions occurred around Howard Avenue and the E.C. Row Expressway – the highest total of any area in Windsor.

Police say the most frequent collisions at this intersection involved rear-end crashes.
 

