Here Is Where The Most Vehicle Collisions Happen In Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday July 6th, 2024, 9:38am
Windsor Police have responded to 8,630 reports of vehicle collisions within city limits since April 2023.
Of those, 167 collisions occurred around Howard Avenue and the E.C. Row Expressway – the highest total of any area in Windsor.
Police say the most frequent collisions at this intersection involved rear-end crashes.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook