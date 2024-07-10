Five Suspects Charged, One Wanted In Connection To Murder Of Missing Windsor Man

Windsor Police has charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a man who went missing four months ago.

On May 24th, 2024, 27-year-old Dalton Robert Bartnik was reported missing. He was last seen on the evening of March 24th.

A comprehensive investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit concluded that Bartnik was murdered on or around April 1st, 2024, though his remains have yet to be recovered.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators arrested four suspects over the last several days. Jeffrey Dorman, 29, Elizabeth Gaudette, 38, and Nzingha Plumb, 24, have been charged with first-degree murder. Joey Guerard, 26, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Daniel Gerow, 29, who is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

A warrant for first-degree murder has also been issued for Laura Cook, 21, who remains outstanding. Cook is described as a white female, 5’2” tall, approximately 130lbs, with red shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.