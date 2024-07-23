Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
29 °C
84 °F		Chance Of Showers Or ThunderstormsWed
29 °C
84 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Driver Charged With Stunt Driving In Construction Zone

Monday July 22nd, 2024, 8:02pm

County News
0
0

A driver on Highway 3 in Kingsville was clocked going in excess of 170 km/h in a construction zone, where the speed limit is 80 km/h.

A 31-year old Leamington driver is charged with stunt driving.

Their licence suspended, and vehicle impounded.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message