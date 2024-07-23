Driver Charged With Stunt Driving In Construction Zone
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 22nd, 2024, 8:02pm
A driver on Highway 3 in Kingsville was clocked going in excess of 170 km/h in a construction zone, where the speed limit is 80 km/h.
A 31-year old Leamington driver is charged with stunt driving.
Their licence suspended, and vehicle impounded.
