Do You Know This Porch Pirate
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 31st, 2024, 4:12pm
The Windsor Police Service is seeking assistance from the public to identify a porch pirate.
Police say that on July 22nd, 2024, just before 4:30pm the suspect was captured on camera stealing a package from the 500 block of Curry Avenue.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6’. At the time of the offence, he wore jeans, a red T-shirt, and a black baseball hat.
If you recognize this individual or have any information, please contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com. with information.
