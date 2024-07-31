SunnyNow
29 °C
85 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Do You Know This Porch Pirate

Wednesday July 31st, 2024, 4:12pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Windsor Police Service is seeking assistance from the public to identify a porch pirate.

Police say that on July 22nd, 2024, just before 4:30pm the suspect was captured on camera stealing a package from the 500 block of Curry Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6’. At the time of the offence, he wore jeans, a red T-shirt, and a black baseball hat.

If you recognize this individual or have any information, please contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com. with information.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message